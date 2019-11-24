The Nov. 10 Sunday LNP letter “Some thoughts on language” brought to mind other popular English language mistakes.
A few of my favorites:
— A master of ceremonies (standing on the same floor level as the audience) asks someone to come to the “podium” to be recognized. The emcee should have said lectern. A speaker stands on a podium (raised platform) and talks from behind a lectern.
— A sports analyst announces that some athlete is “arguably” (may be argued, or shown by argument) the best. In this context, inarguably (not arguable, not open to debate, unquestionable) would be more fitting.
— WGAL-TV news constantly touts the Susquehanna Valley as a “great place to live, work and play.” A great place to live how? A great place to work doing what? A great place to play what? Said correctly: The Susquehanna Valley is a great place in which to live, work and play.
— And all those utterances that don’t match nouns and pronouns. Yes, the English language is evolutionary and modern rule interpretations vary, but conventional linguistics demands that when a noun is singular, its pronoun (a substitute for the noun) must be singular. Likewise, a plural noun equals a plural pronoun.
In his second sentence, the letter writer twice uses the noun “person,” then follows it with “their.” Corrected: Either person followed by her/his or persons followed by “their.” In the words of Jesus, “Physician heal thyself.” Suppose the author had used the noun “George” instead of a/the person? Does “their” still fit?
Woodrow Sites
Mount Joy