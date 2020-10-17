This is an addendum to my last letter about the feral cat population and a trap-neuter-release program (“Great efforts to help animals,” Sept. 5).

I forgot to mention two very dedicated cat lovers — Linda Hartman and Ellen Shutt. Linda has been feeding cats in her yard for two years, and decided she needed help to control the situation. With her two traps, and the extra traps she received from Amy, a volunteer from the Spay/Neuter Assistance Program of Harrisburg, she not only trapped 30 cats, but paid to have them spayed or neutered.

Eight of them were kittens. The kittens were socialized and found homes. The others were returned.

Thank you, Linda, Ellen, Amy and her friend Meg. I’m sure everyone in the neighborhood appreciates all your efforts. I sure do. God bless.

Anne Spadea

West Lampeter Township