A recent letter writer believes that a 2022 version of a 1787 militia is the answer to our gun problems (“Well-regulated militia is key,” July 27). The writer seems to believe that if we have “well-regulated” militias roaming our streets, there will be less gun violence. In my view, more guns are never the answer!

Others who oppose further gun control measures have cited the National Firearms Act of 1934. For the record, this act did not eliminate the Tommy gun, but called for registration and a $200 tax — equivalent to about $4,200 in 2021 — which, considering the Great Depression, made its purchase very difficult.

Now, there’s an idea worthy of modern thought: Either tax certain semi-automatic guns out of existence for civilians, or outlaw their ammunition and clips so that these weapons of war are useless.

Meanwhile, there is much conversation surrounding increased mental health funding and new ways to protect our schools. These topics are, of course, worthy of our concern, but no one, it seems, wishes to talk about the elephant in the room — the gun. Whether we talk about mental illness or school safety, we are reacting to the gun.

The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed legislation to revive a ban on certain semi-automatic guns, but it will face an uphill road in the Senate. Let’s hope that our senators are wise enough to keep the safety of their constituents in front of them when they vote. Remember in November if they don’t!

Tim Mackey

Lancaster