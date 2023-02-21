Do a crime and it is published as news.

Do a deed of love and it seemingly receives little or no attention.

Two recent articles in LNP | LancasterOnline flipped this common practice:

— In response to his daughter’s brutal killing, Dwayne Smith said, “I have no room in my heart for anything but love. Because that’s what my daughter taught me” (“Father thanks community,” Feb. 16 LNP | LancasterOnline). What a powerful example of Christ-like love in action!

— And how refreshing to read the front-page article “Served with love” in the Feb. 17 LNP | LancasterOnline. Tim and Dottie Weber epitomize a life of service motivated by love.

By following these role models, just maybe there may be fewer hate-borne tragedies to report.

Charles B. Longenecker

Manheim Township