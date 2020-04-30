As if we didn’t have enough evidence already, President Donald Trump suggesting to his medical experts that they investigate ingesting or injecting disinfectants as a treatment for COVID-19 provides further proof he should not be reelected.

While some readers may disregard this gaffe as just another stupid Trump comment, I see it as further demonstrating Trump’s lack of essential mental capacity and judgment.

First, who doesn’t know that disinfectants must not be ingested or injected? Apparently, Trump. As with many other topics, this instance again demonstrates Trump’s lack of basic common knowledge.

Second, Trump seemingly did not understand the briefing he received about the possible use of light and disinfectants to kill the COVID-19 virus. If he could not comprehend this basic briefing, it seems likely he has and will misunderstand even more complex and critical briefings.

Finally, by blurting out the disinfectant suggestion during his news briefing, he again demonstrated a lack of impulse control and judgment. He should know to leave the disclosure of medical information to experts.

Most open-minded voters will agree prerequisites for the presidency include having basic knowledge, the ability to comprehend briefings and good judgment. This latest example again demonstrates that Trump still lacks these essential, basic presidential characteristics.

I continue to wonder what more it will take to convince Trump supporters they ought not vote for him this November.

Kenneth M. Ralph

East Hempfield Township