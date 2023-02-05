I had to laugh at the argument in the Jan. 22 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Lithium mining put into context” that mining lithium for batteries would be a “greener” solution than mining for coal.

Yes, the letter writer’s numbers support that mining for lithium is more efficient than mining for coal. What he neglects to consider, however, is that the more lithium that is mined — and the more batteries that are made from it — the more electricity will be needed.

That electricity most often comes from coal. So, more coal must be mined to generate the electricity that will be stored in the batteries. Not only will more coal need to be mined, but now mining for lithium is added.

In my view, it’s just another example of shifting the pollution to appear to make things “greener” — while forcing people into less-useful vehicles they may not want.

Dwight Varnes

Mount Joy Township