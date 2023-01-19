Just when you thought that it could not get any worse, there are now multiple instances in which Obama-era classified documents have been found at President Joe Biden’s home and former office. Where is the FBI document search? Why is it that his lawyers uncovered additional documents?

First, we had what I view as Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan; the 40-year-high inflation rate (up from about 1% in January 2021); record-high gas prices (an average of nearly $5 per gallon at one point, up from $2.39 per gallon in January 2021); and the essentially wide-open southern border (about 250,000 border encounters last month).

Now we have this classified document fiasco.

President Biden reminds me of Boris Yeltsin, who was the president of Russia from 1991 to 1999 — they both seemingly have stumbled through the motions of leading a country. The difference is that Yeltsin had a well-reported alcoholism problem while Biden, in my view, is just a blundering idiot.

Ernest Frederick

Manheim Township