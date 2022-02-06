This is in reference to Nick Charles’ Jan. 30 column, “Lancaster County is turning into Cherry Hill, New Jersey.”

Charles mentions the new Lime Spring Square shopping center, which has sprouted up in the past couple of years. When he comes back in another few years, he will be surprised at the “churches intersection” in Millersville. Being from Manor Township, he will be familiar with this location. It seems that the area will have retail buildings, housing and other businesses at that grassy site. They’ve already put in the necessary pipes for water supply. I know of no specific date for when this will happen, but it will certainly take up more of the open fields and natural habitat that Charles wrote about.

Judy Anttonen

Millersville