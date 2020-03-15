Regarding the Feb. 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Get the facts on property tax reform”:

It appeared the writer is confusing Senate Bill 13 with House/Senate Bill 76. The proposed SB 13 will tax retirement income and, therefore, isn’t a good bill to support.

Thank you for the opportunity for me to explain, once again, the facts about HB/SB 76.

The school property tax is included in most rents. Honest landlords will reduce the rent when the school property tax is eliminated. Renters are fleeced annually with increases in the school property tax.

The passing of HB/SB 76 will create a Keystone Opportunity Zone across Pennsylvania. Elimination of school property taxes will encourage businesses to relocate to Pennsylvania, create jobs and increase wages. More money will be collected from the sales tax, and there will be more sales tax to collect.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Independent Fiscal Office didn’t predict a billion dollar deficit within the first three years after implementation. Instead there will be an increase in sales and personal income tax once HB/SB 76 is passed. This will build up the Education Stabilization Fund for disbursement of funds, dollar for dollar, to the school districts.

The current property tax will be frozen and school debt will be capped. Property owners will pay property tax the first year and then an 85% to 90% decrease in taxes the following years until the school debt is paid. It’s a responsible and effective way to fund the public school system and keep our homes.

Grace Strittmatter

Manheim Township