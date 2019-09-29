In a letter to the editor in the Sept. 22 Sunday LNP, a reader attempted to give a warm and fuzzy feeling to socialism by stating that farmer co-ops and employee-owned companies are forms of socialism (“Capitalism vs. socialism”).
No, both are voluntary organizations in the private sector. If socialists wish to start a private-sector commune in which wealth would be shared equally, they are free to do so. (It has been done in Jamestown, Virginia, as well as in Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea and the Soviet Union.)
No, socialists want to control government so as to impose their ideas on everyone because the only institution in society that can legally use force to make people comply with its wishes is government.
Michael Riffert
Warwick Township