I’m disappointed in Congressman Lloyd Smucker for not voting to condemn President Donald Trump’s hate-provoking tweets. His response is even more disheartening.
He thanked me for contacting him and sharing my opposition to Trump’s tweets toward “progressive” congresswomen. He claimed racially motivated tweets and behavior are indeed unacceptable and unbecoming, and that he is a member of the bipartisan Congressional Civility and Respect Caucus, and encouraged me to visit YouTube and watch his National Day of Civility speech.
Republican Congressman Smucker sits in a strongly Republican district, so he’ll probably be there forever, yet he is too cowardly to take the opportunity to stand up to this Republican president’s hate tweets. You can stand and make YouTube speeches on civility every day, but if you don’t stand up in an official way to someone’s misbehavior and disrespect, it’s pointless. It’s called a double standard, sir.
Now your president has tweeted once again, berating another member of Congress and his district. Shame on you, Lloyd Smucker. I am more than certain that proud and “progressive” Jess King would not have hesitated to stand up and vote to condemn this president’s hate-provoking tweets.
But not Trump’s rat-packed party.
Christine Brown
Elizabeth Township