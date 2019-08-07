Many thanks to LNP for the great coverage of our free Susquehanna River Discovery Boat Tours launched in early July. We are fortunate to offer this new river experience to the public at no cost for our initial pilot season thanks to grants from the National Park Service and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources.
The public response has been exceptional. We notified local media about the tours July 8 and posted online reservation links for the public July 9. No preference was given to friends or family of our organization — everyone had to make reservations online.
We initially opened tours through Aug. 4 with 24 trips accommodating 240 passengers — they booked up in six hours, even as TV news stories were being broadcast and newspaper reports were being posted. We followed up with online notices about the booked tours and let folks know we’d post more tour dates early the following week.
On July 15, we posted new dates through August for 32 tours with 320 seats — they booked up in less than three hours! We regret that interested folks like Robert Delange (“Boat tour tickets were unavailable,” Aug. 1 letter) were not able to secure a reservation. We are working to expand our schedule, add tours through September, and improve our reservation process and communications.
Visit us at susquehannaheritage.org to learn more and link to our Facebook page for tour updates. We hope to see you all on the river soon!
Mark Platts
President
Susquehanna National Heritage Area
Wrightsville