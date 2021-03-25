Numerous bills were passed by Congress in 2020 to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March 2020, the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act provided $8.3 billion. It passed the U.S. House 415-2, and the U.S. Senate by 96-1.

Later that March, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act provided a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus. It passed the House 419-6, and the Senate, 96-0.

In April, the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act 2020 provided $484 billion. It passed the House 388-5, and the Senate by voice vote. In June, the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act amended the program and was passed by the House 417-1, and the Senate by a voice vote.

In December, the Consolidated Appropriations Act provided $900 million in stimulus funds (plus a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill for the 2021 federal fiscal year). It was passed by both houses of Congress with large bipartisan majorities.

So, throughout 2020 there were bipartisan efforts to help the citizens of the United States. Then President Joe Biden took office and promised to work across the aisle.

The American Rescue Plan costs $1.9 trillion. Democrats passed a budget resolution allowing them to pass it without support from Republicans, through reconciliation. The U.S. House voted 219-212 to approve it. The day after, Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tiebreaking vote to give Senate approval to start the reconciliation process. The act passed the Senate, 50-49, but after the rejection of 29 Republican amendments. Back in the House, it passed 220-211.

President Biden promised he would be the president for all people. It seems there was more bipartisanship during the Trump administration. Stop the madness. Vote Republican in 2022 to balance out this craziness.

Marcia Campbell

Lancaster Township