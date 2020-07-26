Regarding the July 5 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article “Protest demands capture city’s ear,” I would like to comment on the “Funding social services” section.

I would like to praise the Lancaster City Police Bureau for seeing the need for two social workers to aid the citizens of the city, in addition to what the mayor’s office does. The article also addresses the funding for social services; it comes to the city through a Community Development Block Grant of $1.5 million. Social services also receive Emergency Solutions funding, though no amount for this was mentioned in the article.

Both funds are controlled by the mayor’s office. I believe there should be better transparency and accountability addressing the total amount of funds for social services received by the city. This also would include donations from charitable organizations. This accountability review should be conducted before any funding is potentially taken away from the Lancaster City Police Bureau.

I am requesting that LNP | LancasterOnline do comprehensive reporting on this issue. If the police are going to be held accountable, then the mayor’s office should be, too. There are a lot of lives at stake, not to mention all the money involved. Transparency is the key to trusting the process.

Colleen Jacobsen

East Hempfield Township