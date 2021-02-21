While I have to give the writer of the Feb. 14 letter “Crossword puzzle was clueless” credit for at least knowing that the word Nazi was a shortened form of “National Socialist,” he maybe should have further checked the dictionary to have facts on his side.

Merriam-Webster’s first definition of Nazi is “a member of a German fascist party controlling Germany from 1933 to 1945 under Adolf Hitler” (emphasis mine).

If you then look up “definition of fascism” and then “fascism” online, you will find various definitions that overlap on many points. You’ll also find that left-wing fascism isn’t really a thing. The closest corresponding left-wing ideology probably would be anarchism. Antifa, the bogeyman for the right, is derived from “anti-fascist.” The letter writer is entitled to his opinions, but that doesn’t make them facts.

The writer’s distinction that the left wants more government and the right wants less government may be a political talking point, but it isn’t close to a complete definition of the political spectrum.

Please read more and educate yourself on political science. At the very least, you can learn something about history. Maybe then we won’t repeat it, though I’m not holding my breath on that, given the recent political theater that seems to be the main thing our governing bodies are bent on providing.

Defining terms is seemingly not something many partisans want to spend effort on. They mostly want to have their prejudices confirmed, a cause to rally behind and a scapegoat that can be dehumanized and justifiably hated.

Eric Miller

Mount Joy