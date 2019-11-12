Here is another good reason to eliminate the Electoral College. A recent case decided by the United States 10th Circuit Court has made it easier to decide who wins presidential elections. Although there is a popular vote for the position of president, the final decision is made by the 538 electors of the Electoral College.
The number of electors equals the number of members in the U.S. Congress. According to the Constitution (Article II, Section 1) and Alexander Hamilton in Federalist Paper 62, the electors are “men (or women today) most capable of analyzing the qualities adapted to the station, and acting under circumstances favorable to ... govern their choice.”
They can vote for whomever they want, even though the expectation is that they will vote according to the popular vote of their state. They, however, cannot be compelled to vote that way. The 10th Circuit found that “electors, once appointed, are free to vote as they choose (based on) ... individual opinion.”
In the 2016 presidential election, seven electors voted for other candidates. It is instructive to know that George W. Bush beat Al Gore by just five electoral votes in 2000.
According to data from FairVote, “Congress has accepted the vote of every vote contrary to a pledge or expectation in the nation’s history ...more than 150 votes across 20 different elections from 1796 to 2016.”
So if you wondered about whether needing an Electoral College, remember and consider that the electors can vote for whomever they want regardless of the popular vote.
Jacques Gibble
Lancaster Township