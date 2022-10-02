I enjoyed reading the article “Arriving at Home,” regarding Puerto Rican families coming to Lancaster County, on the front page of the Sept. 11 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

The online version of the article was headlined “Latino presence in Lancaster city and county spans over seven decades.” But there were others who came even earlier.

Ralph Marroquin, buried in Lancaster’s Woodward Hill Cemetery, was an immigrant from Mexico who settled in Lancaster County and married a local woman. He, his wife and their three children lived in Lancaster city with his in-laws. He worked as an electrician and carpenter before his untimely death in 1905.

His obituary was published in both the Lancaster New Era and the Lancaster Examiner. Records show that he emigrated to the United States in 1880 and got married in Lancaster in 1892, 130 years ago.

Lisa Garrett

East Earl Township