The writer of the March 3 letter “ ‘Clean energy’ is not free” seemingly believes he knows more about clean energy than the world’s top scientific, technical and financial experts in the energy field.

The energy analysts at the world’s largest international investment firms like UBS and the most respected business publications, like The Financial Times, say scaled-up solar and wind energy will be “essentially free” by 2030. That’s because sun and wind are free and ubiquitous. Once you have the infrastructure to transmit it, the energy costs nothing. The only cost is maintaining the system, which is minimal.

That’s why Colorado, Arizona and California already have major contracts for solar/wind energy, with storage costs included, at between 2 and 4 cents per kilowatt-hour. The average cost for power from U.S. fossil fuels is 12 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Solar and wind energy have dropped in price exponentially for decades and will continue to do so. New cost-saving innovations and cheaper battery storage are already in the pipeline.

It’s now cheaper to shut down a new natural gas plant and replace it with a solar or wind installation. That’s why fossil fuels will be going bankrupt within this decade.

Tens of billions in government subsidies are presently keeping them on life support, but major institutional investors with over $19 trillion in assets have divested from coal, oil and natural gas because solar and wind are cheaper and will just keep on getting cheaper.

Lynn Goldfarb

Manheim Township