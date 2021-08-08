I just don’t get the whole rent/eviction moratorium. Some renters don’t have to pay rent at a time when employers are crying for people to work and people can make more money on unemployment than they can working, in some cases.

So, why can’t renters pay their rent? Landlords still have to pay all of their bills; there was no moratorium on that.

We need to get back to normal, with renters being responsible for the bills in the place they chose to live. Can’t afford it? It’s simple: Move or get a job.

Stop penalizing landlords and stop telling them they can’t get rid of deadbeats.

Dianne Shiffer

Conestoga Township