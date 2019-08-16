To the writer of the June 26 letter “Debating Judeo-Christian values”: You are so right in asking about their Christian values.
Some talk about morality, but do they really have any? Their morality only matters when it’s against their opponents.
Some taunted Hillary Clinton for emails that never compromised this country’s security. And here you have a guy in the White House who is such a pathological liar and crooked. His desire is building wealth for himself. In my opinion, he has sold this country to the highest bidder.
You think the Russian president does not speak English? Think again, because he was a spy and so he understands and speaks English.
Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell are such rogues and hypocrites. Their focus is only on keeping the Senate.
Lancaster County is full of Judeo-Christians who follow Franklin Graham’s divisive message and also the late Jerry Falwell’s son, who is on the same page with Graham.
Remember in the Bible that it says that it’s easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to get into heaven. The GOP and lots of people in this country are about power and greed.
Former President Barack Obama came into power with the country almost in a depression. The GOP refused to work with him to get this country moving and yet now people blame him. Trump is benefiting from what was started during the previous administration.
Mary Fornah
Lancaster