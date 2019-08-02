With the PRX series “Washington Goes to the Moon,” Americans are given a picture of collective action. Putting his left foot down, Neil Armstrong said, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind” — the most famous shoutout for collective achievement ever uttered.
Remember that the collective behavior of the 1960 election, which gave us President John F. Kennedy, was also an acknowledgment of the human ideals that energized JFK. NASA embodied one; others were the Civil Rights Act, passed after his assassination, and the Peace Corps.
The Republican candidate, Richard Nixon, for all intents and purposes, wouldn’t have gotten us to the moon — certainly not before the Soviets.
The moon landing has been viewed as an achievement not only of America but for humanity as well — a collective triumph shared with all.
Are the ideals of a past era dead? No. Collective activism has become somewhat fractured and desultory. At this time, millions are active in the struggle to save the planet, and civilization, from global heating. Again, we need leaders who are up to speed in science and management.
President Donald Trump’s leadership cannot succeed because he lacks the skills and administrative savvy to find exceptional personnel to accomplish anything. A lot of federal agencies don’t even have department heads due to Trump’s lack of vision.
Perhaps Americans are too scattered and individualistic to unite in collective endeavors. But if we, the people, are to accomplish anything we must have social and collective goals that unite us. Not weird chants.
Egon de Uriarte
Lancaster