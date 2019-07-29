As we celebrated the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s successful moon landing, I couldn’t help but be proud to be an American. I also realized that in today’s bitter and acrimonious political climate, many of us are challenged to appreciate the nation we are.
We have enjoyed the blessings of freedom and liberty because we are united in what we believe in: American values and American exceptionalism. The first is based on our belief in liberty and the right to purse happiness as defined by our Constitution. The second is based on compassion, concern and leadership that Americans have demonstrated across the world to ensure all people have the right to seek and achieve these same values.
We must strive as a nation to build our future based on achievements such as those Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins accomplished. We should not let this pride get mired in the muck of accusatorial discourse and partisan politics. It is good to celebrate the great things we have accomplished, and even better to proudly stand together as “one nation under God, with liberty and justice for all.”
David Wood
Manheim Township