Now and then, I take the short cut-through from King Street toward the Duke Street courthouse.

There, I pause to study the sculptured head of an Italian of long ago.

He sits there, modestly placed at eye level, on Lenox Lane.

A moment on a walkway.

This piece of art was initiated by some persons who thought to commission it, go through the hoops of city approvals and place it there to honor their ancestry in a quiet spot within our commercial cityscape.

Many years ago, an art historian named Nathan Cabot Hale came to the Lancaster area as a scholar. He wanted to see the huge replicas of the human body at the ornate Harrisburg Capitol building. And he looked carefully at the soldiers and the sailors in Lancaster’s Penn Square.

Hale taught me to stop and look at these recordings of cultural and artistic history in the monuments of our towns and cities because they record the values of the citizens of the time.

Often they seem foolish, such as the fig leaves covering the body parts of Greek gods to illustrate the morality of the Victorian era. It’s history. And it is the sort of cultural and social history that is not easy to save in written, oral or electronic records of our lives.

Not for some of us. For all of us.

Can we tolerate vandalism — quick, violent erasure of cultural artifacts that express aesthetic and historic values — in the landscape of a mature society?

Roberta Strickler

Manheim Township