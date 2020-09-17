People have lost homes and whole towns are destroyed by fire and natural disasters. People are going to sleep hungry. Some have no health insurance.

Yet our politicians are wasting millions, without blinking an eye, on ads to win an election. But they promise they will help us. Well, start now by matching what they spend on TV advertisements and mailings. A hundred million dollars could help a lot of people in need right now.

Oh, but I forgot that candidates need to beat their opponents. They go to bed in nice houses every night. Never go to sleep hungry, either. They promise us a better life after they get what they want.

They’re getting wealthy on the backs of the middle class, which will always carry the country. Give everyone the same insurance they have. See how quickly that happens.

The time is now for just two terms in all elected offices. The money spent on campaigning should be matched to all food banks. It seems there is a bottomless amount in the bank. These are the people we elect to run our country. If they really care, see who steps up first to match what they waste on campaigning.

Help our people with all this wasted money.

Randy Eschbach

Manheim