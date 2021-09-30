Money did not originate from a king’s decree. It evolved in response to human needs. In this respect it resembles language, which also evolved. Various tools were tried to facilitate economic exchange. Eventually the commodity gold became preferred for money.

Money performs the same function in an economy that blood performs in the human body. Blood does not digest food or move limbs. It transports nutrients, waste products and oxygen from one part of the body to another. Money facilitates movement of economic value from one person to another. It facilitates economic transactions. Productivity depends on economic transactions.

Money is a tool. It is no more good or evil than hammers or pens. Any tool can be used for good works or bad. People who declare money to be the root of evil have confused a tool with the ends to which it sometimes is put.

Evil persons use tools to do evil deeds, but a tool is just a tool. Your hammer or pen cannot tell you whether your intentions are good or bad. That is your job. The same is true of money.

Some activists rail against “big money” in politics. That’s as silly as railing against big hammers or efficient pens.

The problem in politics is unconstrained political power. Money does not corrupt politics. Politics corrupts money. As a matter of fact: Politics corrupts — full stop.

John W. deGroot III

Manheim Township