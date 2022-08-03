It seems that the money has spoken again and that justice has not been served.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games without pay Monday after being accused by more than two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments. He received no additional fine.

Wow. Amazing. In the private sector, I believe that an employee accused of the same crimes would be terminated and face formal charges. A mere six-game suspension for Watson is a joke.

Watson reached confidential settlements with 20 of his accusers in June. In my view, no innocent person shells out his own money to buy the silence of accusers unless he has something to hide. And the fact that Watson’s previous employer, the Houston Texans, also shelled out settlements to the accusers seems to add more fuel to the idea that there is a complete cover-up.

The other sad part of this story is the fact that the women who accepted the settlements have, in my view, diminished the credibility of the women who stood their ground. You cannot complain and accuse someone of being a sexual predator, only to essentially say, “OK, give me money and I will say it never happened.” In my view, that’s a slap in the face of every woman who has been assaulted.

It’s so sad that money seems to make everything go away. Perhaps no laws have been broken, but I believe that the moral character of NFL players has been reduced to absolutely zero. Money talks. How sad.

Kevin Fisher

Penn Township