I have lived a long life and have witnessed two significant human events. The first was in Lancaster County and the second more than 5,500 miles away in the Middle East.

The Amish schoolhouse tragedy in 2006 showed us the amazing power of absolute forgiveness. The whole world paused and thought of how this could be, and each of us tried to absorb what this meant in our own lives.

For many, I hope that moment still resonates in their hearts today.

Today, the collective world is again witnessing unbelievable suffering amid the recovery of the dead and injured in Turkey and Syria, following this month’s massive earthquake. Once again we have the opportunity to learn something important.

While we grieve over the lives lost and the injuries incurred, what captured many people’s attention was the appearance of a rescue worker coming out from the rubble carrying a newly born girl with the umbilical cord still attached. That is an image many people will remember for a long time.

Many will call it a miracle, but I wish to recognize it as a natural gift a woman gave to the life she carried. In America today, it seems that respect for life doesn’t hold the same value it once did.

Perhaps that is why the birth of a child in a pile of broken concrete — like the forgiveness granted after a tragedy at an Amish schoolhouse — gives us reason to pause and reexamine our world.

Jack Naylor

Pequea Township