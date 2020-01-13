What a surprise given to me by a 5-year-old sweet, blond-headed girl.

I was having dinner alone Dec. 24 at Hinkle’s Restaurant in Columbia.

This small voice said, “Excuse me. Merry Christmas, I have paid for your meal. Here is the receipt.”

Here was a little girl with her mom.

What a surprise. I have many times paid it forward, but never had it done to me.

Her mom was a few feet away. Mom said she was instilling in her daughter to give and not always for her to receive. What a mom.

May God bless you and your family. Many thanks.

Beverly Hibbitts

Manor Township