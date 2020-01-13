What a surprise given to me by a 5-year-old sweet, blond-headed girl.
I was having dinner alone Dec. 24 at Hinkle’s Restaurant in Columbia.
This small voice said, “Excuse me. Merry Christmas, I have paid for your meal. Here is the receipt.”
Here was a little girl with her mom.
What a surprise. I have many times paid it forward, but never had it done to me.
Her mom was a few feet away. Mom said she was instilling in her daughter to give and not always for her to receive. What a mom.
May God bless you and your family. Many thanks.
Beverly Hibbitts
Manor Township