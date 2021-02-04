I noticed crazy new Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wearing a face mask with the words “MOLON LABE,” which translates from ancient Greek to essentially mean “Come and take them.”

Although used now by the gun lobby, the phrase has been attributed to King Leonidas I of Sparta at the Battle of Thermopylae, when his 300 Spartans were told to throw down their weapons.

In this period of Greek history, city-states were moving from monarchies to democratic republics. Leonidas and his men held a mountain pass for three days against overwhelming odds, but were eventually defeated. What I find interesting is that they sacrificed their lives so that Western civilization and representative government could survive. Yet Greene supports a former president who incited a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol, our very own bastion of democracy.

Then-Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev yelled, “We will bury you!” to Western ambassadors at the Polish embassy in Moscow in 1956. But former President Donald Trump has, in my view, damaged the country more in four years than the Soviet could do in 50.

“Go, tell the Spartans, stranger passing by, that here, obedient to their laws, we lie.”

Joe Segro

Lancaster