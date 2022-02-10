In this frightening environment of hatred, division, fear, mistrust and disinformation, I am concerned about the future of my grandchildren.

Global environmental problems, health issues, political unrest, economic uncertainties, unimaginable gaps between rich and poor, threatened rights of voters, the banning of books — these issues about the current state of the world, this country and this county occupy my thoughts.

What can be done? I wonder.

Occasionally, a ray of hope enters this bleak picture.

On Feb. 1, I read the LNP article (“GOP committee chair resigns”) about Joe Mohler, who resigned as chairman of the Lancaster Township Republican Committee after he criticized the county GOP for its alliance with FreePA, a conservative group known for spreading disinformation

Thank you, Joe Mohler, for your strength of character to speak out against wrong, in spite of the repercussions. I wish more people would follow suit.

Erika Miller

Millersville