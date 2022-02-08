After reading the Feb. 3 editorial “Small tent,” pertaining to the recent resignation of Lancaster Township Republican Committee Chairman Joe Mohler over a stance he took that apparently offended other members of the party, I was compelled to write this letter.

I commend Mohler for having the courage and fortitude to criticize what he perceived to be a grave mistake by his party. I think that what Mohler spoke of is exactly what a lot of his fellow party members are thinking, but simply are not saying publicly.

If the Republican Party is truly the party of Lincoln, it must be more open to dissenting opinions from not only within the upper ranks, but from all party members.

From a personal standpoint, I, like Mohler, am appalled that some high-ranking members of the party have defended some or all of things that took place after former President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election.

Thank God that U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell had the courage to stand before the American people after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was over and roundly denounce it for what it was — an act of treachery by a group of overzealous thugs that will go down in history as just that. I think McConnell saved the Republican Party from certain implosion. He, like Lincoln, is a true patriot.

I hope Mohler does not let what has happened to him deter him from staying in the public arena. Anyone who has the courage to say what he is thinking — even when he knows it will not be received warmly by those around him — is a breath of fresh air.

Paul Rineer

Columbia