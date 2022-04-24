“Lunatic Fringe” was the title of a song released by the Canadian rock group Red Rider in 1981. The lyrics contain many political overtones applicable today. “Lunatic fringe” is also defined by Merriam-Webster as “the members of a usually political or social movement espousing extreme, eccentric, or fanatical views.”

In my opinion, this describes the current political situation in our United States. As a lifelong moderate Republican, I believe the far-right conservatives and the far-left progressives are taking turns destroying our country. Former President Donald Trump is a disgusting human being, and the Republican Party needs to pull back from his lies and rantings. Moderate Democrats need to claw their party back from the far left. These changes would, hopefully, produce candidates that Republicans, Democrats and independents could vote for without feeling ashamed.

Such a realignment could counteract the current disastrous reign of the far-left lunatic fringe, as its members lead our hapless president, and our country, over a cliff. And it could prevent the return of Trump and his siren call to the lunatic fringe on the right.

Mike Marion

Landisville