As the Lancaster County commissioners struggle with putting details together for a mass vaccination site (which, of course, should have been done months ago — but I digress), there is a nearby model that should be emulated.

The Lebanon VA Medical Center has a process that is a clear example of excellence.

To start, the portal in which users can express interest and subsequently be scheduled for shots is very user friendly.

The vaccination was an outstanding process from the start to final delivery. There were easy-to-follow directional signs on the center’s large campus leading to the vaccination site.

Once there, the registration process was efficient, as was the administration of the vaccine and follow-up scheduling. Overall, the entire experience was one of generosity courtesy, extraordinary professionalism and high efficiency.

As a generalization, it can be said that most experiences with governmental agencies lead to feelings of exasperation, frustration and witnessing inefficiency. The Lebanon VA Medical Center is clearly an exception in this regard.

To the Lancaster County commissioners and all those involved with the planned local mass vaccination project: You would be remiss if you do not investigate and consider the VA model. If it is duplicated to the same high standard, your citizens will be most pleased.

Herman Ramig

Manheim Township