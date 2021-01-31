With all the interest in the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, I am reminded of another huge vaccination effort that took place in 1963.

At that time, the polio vaccine was being made available to everyone. Polio is a totally different class of infection than the virus that causes COVID-19. But, nevertheless, tens of thousands in Luzerne County, where I lived as a child, received the vaccinations free of charge. There were 56 locations offering the vaccine in Luzerne County alone. My family received ours from the Germania Hose Company in Duryea Borough, administered by local physicians and nurses.

Other counties administered the vaccines at schools and churches, all staffed by volunteers. There were no large pharmacy chains, large health systems or urgent care locations. There might have been one or two doctor’s offices in each small community.

Today, we have many more places where vaccines can be administered by licensed pharmacists, registered nurses and licensed practical nurses, and even those retired from those roles who all have knowledge and training in drawing up medications and administering them correctly. So why is it seemingly so difficult to mobilize trained professionals to get this vaccine into arms throughout Pennsylvania communities whenever additional supply is on hand? Start signing people up and work the lists at multiple community locations and get this done.

Mary Smeltzer

Ephrata