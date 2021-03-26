More than 50 years after his assassination, we still need to hear and respond to the message of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Not only to the message of his “I Have a Dream” speech, but to his “Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence” speech of April 4, 1967. In it, King calls America to a “person-oriented society” in order to conquer “the giant triplets of racism, extreme materialism and militarism.”

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, local activist, author and professor Drew G.I. Hart will offer reflections on King, racism and war. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/MLK1040Webinar.

Luke S. Martin

Lititz