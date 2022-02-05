The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated nearly 54 years ago. This year, are we celebrating the real depth of his message and gift?

He died for more than trying to help his country. He died for humanity. He died for saying that imperialism and oppression are wrong — as wrong when practiced by the United States as when practiced by Egypt, Babylon, Rome, Italy, Japan or Russia. Both morally and spiritually wrong.

The thing about empires is that the oppression they unleash on their “foreign” enemies is also done to their own people. Still, I believe that there is no more insistent delusion of humanity than the idea that the only thing wrong with oppression is that “they’re” doing it to us, and that we need to turn it around so that we’re doing it to “them.”

The wisdom of the animal kingdom, which generally does not kill its own, might outlast that of the human race. We, or our children, shall see.

John K. Stoner

Akron