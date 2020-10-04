Thank you for the information provided in “Predicted winner: Chaos” on the front page of the Sept. 27 Sunday LNP. Reading the article brought understanding of a local and national election system designed and improved to manage votes from the polls and votes from mail-in ballots. Officials interviewed explained that it is expected that we will likely know the results in three days or so.

Shame on you, though, for the fearmongering oversized photograph of a shattered White House. Those viewing only the headline and the picture might be making their way to the empty shelves at local gun shops.

Those bothering to read the article and understand what is going on might also experience fear, but at a lower level that comes with knowledge and understanding.

Ramping up fear may sell newspapers, but it is not so good for our community and republic.

Thomas Neuville

East Earl Township