Letters to the editor

How can the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion editors defend the Nov. 10 editorial “Don’t censor books”? In my view, LNP | LancasterOnline and its Opinion editors censor truths and conservative viewpoints in the articles they print!

I don’t get it. The true colors of your progressive narrative are seemingly coming out loud and clear.

You either are against censorship 100% or you’re not against it at all. No middle ground on this one.

So I suggest you do some soul searching and proceed accordingly. The mixed messages are being screamed at your dwindling audience. Good luck!

Colleen Jacobsen

East Hempfield Township

Editor’s note: We do not censor points of view. Objective, verifiable facts are checked by LNP | LancasterOnline. When there is any degree of subjectivity, we allow our contributors to voice their opinions, including those critical of the media.

