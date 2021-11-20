How can the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion editors defend the Nov. 10 editorial “Don’t censor books”? In my view, LNP | LancasterOnline and its Opinion editors censor truths and conservative viewpoints in the articles they print!
I don’t get it. The true colors of your progressive narrative are seemingly coming out loud and clear.
You either are against censorship 100% or you’re not against it at all. No middle ground on this one.
So I suggest you do some soul searching and proceed accordingly. The mixed messages are being screamed at your dwindling audience. Good luck!
Colleen Jacobsen
East Hempfield Township