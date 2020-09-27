A dark form showed up in my mailbox yesterday. The outside of the envelope stated “President Trump wants you to return this form.” In fact, the envelope further stated “President Trump is counting on you.”

Upon opening the form, I learned that it is a general election application for a mail-in ballot. The form further conveyed that a mail-in ballot is a safe and secure way to guarantee that my voice is heard.

All of this is what the Republican Federal Committee of Pennsylvania wants me to know, as it sponsored the mailing.

Thinking back to recent TV news reports, I believe President Donald Trump has claimed that mail-in balloting is rigged and fraudulent. He has repeatedly said I should not trust the system. Now, what am I to believe? I’m confused.

Some weeks ago, I sent in an application for a mail-in ballot, and I’ve previously been approved. This year, I’m going to mail in my ballot, as I’m concerned about COVID-19.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

I’m not worried about my vote being counted, as I will respond promptly and correctly.

I do encourage each of you to vote either in person or by mail. I do also wish that Trump would stop sending such conflicting messages.

Roger Beebe

Honey Brook