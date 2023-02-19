I applaud any person or group doing good in the world, which I believe The Servant Foundation (also known as The Signatry) — sponsor of the $20 million Super Bowl commercials proclaiming that “Jesus gets us” — does. But the group’s message seemed muddled.

It seemed even more muddled by the fact that one of The Servant Foundation’s huge contributors is David Green, the co-founder of Hobby Lobby, who apparently finds certain groups of people unacceptable.

I think a much clearer message would have been to flash scenes of war destruction in Ukraine, earthquake damage in Turkey and Syria, immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, homeless people on U.S. streets, etc., with the phrases “feed the hungry,” “give water to the thirsty,” “welcome the stranger,” “clothe the needy,” “take care of the sick,” “visit the prisoner,” “Jesus.”

David E. Hess

Manheim Township