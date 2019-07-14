On July 7, Sunday LNP had an article about the 200 million tons of pollutants from Pennsylvania that have built up behind the Conowingo Dam (“Behind the dam, tons of pollution”).
The Susquehanna River Basin Commission is paying the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority $2.7 million dollars for the “rights” to use water from the Bainbridge quarry (a property that the authority purchased from a Conoy Township planning commissioner) should drought conditions ever affect the Susquehanna River.
Wouldn’t a better use for the $2.7 million be to mitigate Pennsylvania runoff instead of padding the authority’s coffers?
Leslie J. Osborne
Manor Township