I’d like to respond to what I view as the misunderstanding of the inevitable shift to electric vehicles in the Aug. 27 letter “Critical of electric vehicles.”

1. Tax credits are only there until production levels are high enough that the manufacturing costs drop down.

2. The average American drives 35 miles a day. The range of the average electric vehicle is over 250 miles a day, with some as high as 500. That’s more than enough to meet the needs of 98% of Americans.

3. Tesla has installed more than 35,000 charging stations. ElectrifyAmerica has almost 3,000. But the reality is that each owner has a charging station at home, so remote charging stations are only needed for intercity travel. Also, there is no lack of charging stations when every electrical outlet in the world is a potential charging location.

4. A home charging station costs about $700 — not the “miniature fortune” referred to by the letter writer.

5. Electric vehicle batteries can last for hundreds of thousands of miles, and their replacement costs are dropping dramatically. Also, annual maintenance costs for electric vehicles are a fraction of what it costs for vehicles powered by fossil fuels.

If we are going to have any chance to save the planet for our children, electric vehicles will play a pivotal role in weaning us from our fossil fuel addiction.

Jon Shevelew

Wrightsville, York County