Fred Rogers tells the angry young man, “Everyone is angry!” Then he shows him how to lock fingers.
Most of the movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” features the conflict between father and son. The son ends up with a bruised nose after a fight with his father. On his dying bed, the father, with teary eyes, says, “I mistreated you, son.” The son melts down, and they lock fingers. A beautiful day in the neighborhood.
Reminds me of the account our bishop told. At foot-washing time, two brothers who had been at odds sat down and washed each other’s feet. It’s really nice when we are achieving peace.
Paul Kurtz
West Earl Township