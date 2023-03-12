I read with sadness the article about the Jason Shackelford case in the March 5 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Why was suspect not in jail?”).

While the article was really disturbing, what I found more concerning were the attitudes of the prosecutor and judges. It seems that some people go to jail for lesser offenses. Agreeing to five years of probation for Shackelford is an insult to anyone’s intelligence. I believe that these officials obviously made a mistake — one that eventually led to the death of an innocent young victim.

In addition, the state Legislature seems more interested in dealing with nonissues than starting to actually tackle the problems that citizens, especially the most vulnerable, face.

Francisco Cleaves

Penn Township