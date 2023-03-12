President Joe Biden:

You stated that we have to produce goods in America, yet you bypassed using some of our natural resources of gas and oil, allowing other countries to reap the profits.

Another statement you made was about the “backbone” of America and getting it back together again. Yet you have essentially turned your back on the people of East Palestine, Ohio, with your latest statement: “I will be out there at some point.” When is this going to happen? You spent millions on Ukraine but, as of now, you haven’t indicated any type of reimbursement for these taxpaying American citizens of East Palestine — this is no way to rebuild the backbone of America.

Also, you say you are concerned about the drugs crossing the southern border. Who opened the borders? You seem to have had no concern about the anxiety that an open border would cause for all taxpaying American citizens along the border. Fox News interviewed a woman living near the border who stated that she was afraid of going to bed, for fear that immigrants here illegally might break into her house. Some of those crossing the border illegally are criminals.

Those crossing the border have no American citizenship but are often treated far better than homeless American citizens. New York City alone has spent millions caring for immigrants. Those expenditures could have been prevented if all immigrants came in legally.

Nice job, Joe.

C.L. Frackman

West Lampeter Township