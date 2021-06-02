It’s amazing how Democrats can seemingly ignore reality.

The writer of the May 19 letter “World is watching the liars in America” lives in the world where Donald Trump is a liar.

Apparently, the letter writer hasn’t heard of the many lies offered by President Joe Biden over more than four decades in office and, more recently, what I view as Biden’s lies about his son, Hunter.

It is amazing that CNN has captured the minds of so many in this country. But then, some people just don’t want to know the truth.

J.E. Mummau

East Hempfield Township