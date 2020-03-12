Imagine my surprise when I read that Manor Township residents between Turkey Hill and Columbia were upset about a rail trail expansion behind their homes (“Neighbors diverge on best path to join trails,” Feb. 25).

They should have been more upset about the following:

1. The Department of Environment Protection granting Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority a permit to increase truck traffic on River Road to 300 round trips per day, as well as increasing daily tonnages dramatically.

2. DEP granting a permit to allow the ash recycling plant to run 24/7 and not limit the origin of the incinerator ash processed in Manor Township.

3. A feasibility study by UGI and the authority to build a pipeline to run landfill gas parallel to the current leachate pipeline that flows from Frey Farm Landfill to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority and then into the Susquehanna.

4. Manor Township supervisors allowing the authority to rewrite the excavation zoning ordinance that essentially allows the authority to bypass Manor Township input on expanded and new enterprises at the landfill. This change even prevents the township from restricting garbage composting at the landfill.

How do you think the authority got the dollars to throw at these trails?

At least 30% of the waste delivered to the landfill is generated outside Lancaster County.

Ten of every 30 years of Lancaster County landfill life is dedicated to out-of-county waste.

The LNP Editorial Board tells us to get behind this economic vision (“Trailblazing,” Feb. 26). Would you?

Leslie Osborne

Manor Township