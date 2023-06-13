Sixty years ago, on June 10, 1963, President John F. Kennedy outlined “A Strategy of Peace” in a commencement address at the American University.

Regarded as one of his finest, most powerful and important speeches, it laid out a hopeful, yet realistic route for world peace at a time when the U.S. and Soviet Union faced the potential for an escalating nuclear arms race. Noteworthy were his comments that the United States was seeking a goal of “complete disarmament” of nuclear weapons and his vow that America “will never start a war.”

Who is celebrating the realization of those goals today?

In 1963, the U.S. national debt was $306 billion, representing 48% of its gross domestic product. By 2022, the debt at $30.8 trillion, equal to 123% of GDP, fuels America’s current financial crisis.

Yet both Republicans and Democrats are missing a solution: slashing military outlays.

Why is U.S. military spending, which accounts for $1.1 trillion, or 62%, of the discretionary budget, exempt from any cuts? Why is it allowed to grow unchecked when the federal budget for militarism has grown by $2 for every $1 added to social programs? Why will the U.S. spend $15 this year on the military and war for every $1 spent on diplomacy and humanitarian foreign aid?

To surmount the debt crisis, America must stop feeding the most powerful lobby in Washington, D.C. —the military-industrial-congressional complex.

Will Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. be able to make good on his word to “stop racking up unpayable debt to fight one war after another"?

Harold A. Penner

Akron