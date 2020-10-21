I just finished watching “The Way I See It,” a documentary about Pete Souza’s life as a White House photographer in the Reagan and Obama administrations, and I shed a lot of tears, frankly.

Souza’s reflections on the dignity, character, empathy, strength, gentleness and other fine qualities that President Barack Obama displayed for eight years as our leader reminded me of the many moments when I felt proud of our country under his watch. But it also brought into sharper contrast the sense of loss I feel when I see President Donald Trump exert his dishonest, power-hungry control over our country and our collective lives.

In good times and bad, we knew Obama cared. We knew he saw himself as one of us. He comforted us when gun violence tore communities apart, and he inspired our children to reach for their dreams. He shepherded a health care reform law past a contentious Mitch McConnell because millions of our citizens needed it, and he curbed his ego and listened to legitimate scientific experts when confronted with a pair of dangerous health threats.

When Obama spoke, especially about something important, we tended to believe him, because his track record was good on that score. That made our democracy real, because we had real knowledge about many of the issues affecting us. He realized the press is a key to our freedom, so his give-and-take with the media was generally layered with respect. We don’t have those qualities under Trump, and we must get them back.

Ron Rogers

East Hempfield Township