While I appreciate the hard work and talent of all who make LNP happen day in and day out, two recent changes have made me feel like I’m witnessing a transition to “LNP Lite.”
First, the loss of data in the weather section — specifically rain gauge information for towns around the county. I’m a weather aficionado and love to see the oft-wide variety of weather (rain/snow totals) from the towns that were previously listed.
Second, the loss of two columns that have for many years run alongside your TV listings — “TV Highlights” by Kevin McDonough as well as the column that ran underneath the listings written by various writers, among them Nardine Saad. Both columns focused on the entertainment world and were highly informative.
In my opinion, you should keep features in your paper that draw your readers to purchase and read LNP on a daily basis. I’m sure you look for ways to be more profitable, but when you cut things you potentially lose readership.
I’ve been reading your paper for more than 50 years and hope to continue to in the future.
Karl Peifer
Ephrata Township